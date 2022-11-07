11 Places to Celebrate Authentic Local Culture in Germany

TASTE: North Rhine-Westphalia has an impressively diverse and extensive culture of beer and brewing. Kölsch — the local style of beer in Cologne — is a light, top-fermented beer that’s traditionally enjoyed in narrow 200ml glasses. Alt beer, ostensibly Kölsch’s friendly rival, hails from the Lower Rhine and is associated with Düsseldorf. But these two are just the tip of the iceberg that includes a slew of craft beers produced by smaller breweries and some of Europe’s best-known Pilsners (Krombacher, Warsteiner, and Veltins, to name but a few).

CRAFT: Mustard is one of the oldest spices in the culinary world. At the historic Mustard Mill in Monschau, in Eifel National Park, owner Ruth Breuer — representing the fifth generation of her family to run the establishment — offers insights into how this world-famous condiment is made. Visitors can purchase mustard products from the shop, dine on hearty local cuisine at the mill’s adjoining Schnabuleum Restaurant, and visit the mill’s wine cellar.

GREEN: It often surprises outsiders to learn that more than half of North Rhine-Westphalia — the most populous state in Germany — is covered in forests, rivers, meadows, and fields. And with all that green space, it’s no wonder NRW is home to a bevy of wild animals. Wild horses roam the 400-hectare Merfelder Bruch nature preserve near Dülmen. Hike around for a chance to see these beautiful creatures. Flamingos are known to spend their summers in the Münsterland region, and you may even catch a glimpse of long-haired highland cattle. On the Lower Rhine River, you can encounter a gaggle of wild Artic geese and great white egrets. You may even spot some beaver or wildcat tracks. Elsewhere, you can encounter wild geese, bees, bison, and entire colonies of butterflies.

FLAIR: Münster’s appeal is as architectural as it is historical. Start with the stunning Town Hall, where the Peace of Westphalia was concluded; admire the Prinzipalmarkt, with its gabled houses; and check out the opulent Schloss Münster (city palace), the former residence of the prince-bishop, which was constructed from 1767 to 1787. Don’t miss the harbor district, which has been transformed into a leisure hub with restaurants, clubs, and art projects. The city and surrounding region are bicycle-friendly too, especially along the 100-CASTLES-ROUTE and the handsome and distinctly car-free Ringpromenade.