14 Ways a Myrtle Beach Vacation is Way More Than Just a Beach Vacation
It is more than a place — Myrtle Beach is a destination, a vibe, a lifestyle that’s been celebrated in song and captured by many a vacation photograph over the years. And while those photographs may show an ever-evolving Grand Strand, one thing stays the same: Myrtle Beach’s 60 miles of open, endless beach are as timeless as ever.
And while millions of visitors may come for that never-ending sun and sand, you shouldn’t leave without experiencing all you can of this beloved vacation spot, from hiking and art galleries to thrill rides and, of course, dining by the sea. Start with this list and see for yourself just how good the Grand Strand can be — beyond the golden sand.
1. Discover Your Inner Artist
The natural beauty and rich culture of this region have inspired artists for generations. From folk art to murals to modern oil paintings, they’ve tried to capture that inspiration in myriad ways — catch a bit of it yourself at various galleries, museums, festivals, and performing arts venues. The region has so much to offer, and you can experience much of it for free.
Photo: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock
2. Immerse Yourself in Another Culture and Time
Gullah history is as interwoven with Myrtle Beach as the strands of a sweetgrass basket. Learn about these roots with a guided tour of the Hopsewee Plantation, led by a descendant of the West African slaves who were brought to work on Carolina plantations. Participate in a hands-on sweetgrass basket-weaving workshop, then meander on over to River Oak Cottage Tea Room for an English tea service or a full lunch menu of Lowcountry recipes.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
3. Get in the Swing of Things in the Golf Capital of the World
From a multitude of mini-golf options — more per square mile than anywhere else in the country — to award-winning courses and stunning 18th-hole views, Myrtle Beach rings like a golfer’s siren call. While you’re here, practice your skills on one of nine exquisite courses ranked by Golf Digest. And if you’d like to polish your putting or otherwise hone your game, golf lessons are everywhere, which means you can take home more than just the memories.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
4. Uncover Some Wild Surprises
An evening people-watching on the Boardwalk might be “wild” enough, but don’t forget the region is home to plenty of native wild animals, too. One of the best places to view them — from egrets to alligators and otters — is the Lowcountry Zoo at Brookgreen Gardens. There’s even a “butterfly experience” to enjoy the natural poetry of these important pollinators.
Photo: Ben Whalen/Shutterstock
5. Treat the Kids to Some Science and Awe
Part of Broadway at the Beach, WonderWorks touts itself as a “museum of the mind,” and it wows children and adults alike with 100 interactive exhibits. More wows are waiting at The Hollywood Wax Museum — with its strikingly lifelike figures of celebrities and other notables — and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, which illustrates through each of its hundreds of exhibits just how wild and mysterious the world around us is.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
6. Play With Your Food at Themed Restaurants
Do barbecued ribs taste better with a side of live animatronic dinosaurs? Explore the answer at DinoLand Cafe. Or, perhaps colorful drinks make you want to sing and dance along with the servers at The Hangout. Maybe watching authentic sword fights and falconry at Medieval Times really works up your appetite for a four-course feast. Either way, Myrtle Beach’s various themed restaurants can delight, dazzle, and provide a show that’s much more than just a dinner out.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
7. Feel the Harmony in the Cradle of Country and Beach Music
That Myrtle Beach air carries three things: salt, fresh seafood, and good music. The strains of a familiar song can be heard day and night on the Grand Strand, from pier to poolside bar. Learn to dance the Carolina Shag (the official dance of South Carolina) at Fat Harold’s Beach Club, listen to live music at the Tin Roof, or party all day (and night) at the Carolina Country Music Fest.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
8. Dine Al Fresco With
a View of the Tides
Whether it’s a casual meal on a pier or dock or fine dining with a view of the surf crashing onto the sand, Myrtle Beach has plenty of options to take al fresco dining to the next level. Sip a mojito at Mojo’s Marina on Murrells Inlet, take in your beachfront-burrito view at Banditos Cantina, or become part of a six-decade Grand Strand tradition with a meal under the stars at Sea Captain’s House.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
9. Join The Big Leagues at The Ripken Experience
From weeklong experiences to tournaments, clinics, and camps, The Ripken Experience aims to provide ballplayers with an experience similar to what professional players have in the big leagues. Multiple batting cages, bullpens, and extensive training facilities provide emerging players with the environment to excel. And during tournaments, players will even have a chance to come up to bat to their own “take the field” music.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
10. Sit Back and Enjoy the Show
In Myrtle Beach, it’s not only the light sparkling off the water that’s bright. Stage lights shine all over the Grand Strand, with a dizzying array of live shows to enjoy year-round. Some of the most enduring crowd favorites include national acts at the Alabama Theatre and The Carolina Opry and classical music at the Long Bay Symphony. But there are also magicians, murder-mystery nights, amazing impressions — and even pirates. All it takes is a ticket, and the night’s fun is set.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
11. Let the Kids’ Imaginations Run Wild
Myrtle Beach can make a child’s imagination soar, from pirates to aquarium sleepovers and everything in between. Here are just a few ideas: The EdVenture Children’s Museum invites interactive learning and play; kids can play golf at many area courses for free; state parks run junior ranger programs; heck, they can even enjoy an interactive storytelling experience with a princess at Wonders Theatre.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
12. Make Some Waves
The beach is a great place to begin your Myrtle Beach adventure, but it’s not where the outdoor fun should end. From kayaking the tidal creeks to flying over the beach in a parasail, the Grand Strand offers countless watersport adventures. Some are more about thrills (think surfboards and Jet Skis) and some are more about chills (think dolphin-watching tours and deep-sea fishing).
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
13. Slow Down to Nature’s Pace
There’s no doubt there’s beauty at every turn in this slice of South Carolina. It’s surprisingly easy to explore, too, whether you’re strolling through Brookgreen Gardens, signing up for a birdwatching tour of a salt marsh, fishing off a pier, or sleeping under the stars at one of Myrtle Beach’s favorite campgrounds. Myrtle Beach seems made for nature lovers, no fancy skills or equipment required.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach
14. Sign Up for a Thrill a Minute
Enjoy a 187-foot-high 360º-view of the Grand Strand inside a glass-enclosed gondola on The SkyWheel. Challenge the whole family to a friendly race to the finish line in go-karts. Spend a day at The Funplex, a tropical-themed thrill-seekers park just one block from the beach. Once you get your thrill on the rides, get your chill back on the sand. It’ll be there when you’re ready.
Photo: Visit Myrtle Beach