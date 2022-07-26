It is more than a place — Myrtle Beach is a destination, a vibe, a lifestyle that’s been celebrated in song and captured by many a vacation photograph over the years. And while those photographs may show an ever-evolving Grand Strand, one thing stays the same: Myrtle Beach’s 60 miles of open, endless beach are as timeless as ever.

And while millions of visitors may come for that never-ending sun and sand, you shouldn’t leave without experiencing all you can of this beloved vacation spot, from hiking and art galleries to thrill rides and, of course, dining by the sea. Start with this list and see for yourself just how good the Grand Strand can be — beyond the golden sand.