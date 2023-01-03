15 Reasons Wilmington, NC is the Best of the Carolina Coast

Not all oceanside vacations are created equal, and one trip to Wilmington and our island beaches will show you why we’re the crown jewel of coastal getaways in the Carolinas. With the city’s historic River District and Riverwalk, along with three island beaches just minutes away, there’s plenty to explore. Expect to encounter turquoise waters, exceptional sand, one-of-a-kind nature escapes, and award-winning chefs and breweries — just a few of the many attractions you’ll fall in love with on this slice of the North Carolina coast.

Ready for a countdown? Here are the top 15 reasons for getting yourself to Wilmington ASAP.