Myrtle Beach may be best known as the home of The Beach, but as a travel destination it offers much more than miles of pristine sand. Visitors looking to be enriched by nature, history, art, culture, and fresh cuisine will find vacations’ worth of opportunities here: Wander through sculpture-laden gardens. Spend the day recharging at the spa. Take in all the pastel colors of the evening sky on a sunset cruise.

Myrtle Beach has everything you need to indulge all of your senses and leave you feeling inspired. Here’s a rundown of some of its top cultural attractions to add to your itinerary.

PAMPERING YOURSELF

Whether you’re after a massage, a treatment to sweat out those drinks from last night, or just a mani pedi, you’re in literal good hands at these sanctuaries.

Hibiscus Spa

A world-class beachfront spa located in the Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes, Hibiscus Spa is a feast for the senses. Its elegant and modern interior sets your mind at ease, while therapists get to work on relieving your mind, body, and spirit of all tension. Treatments range from full-body scrubs to deep-tissue massages and facials and include access to the hotel’s sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and more. You can truly relax away an entire day here.

Cinzia Spa

At Cinzia Spa, guests are offered an intriguing selection of treatments hard to find elsewhere. Enjoy the spa’s signature wellness circuit, which includes a trip into a Himalayan salt cave, a cryotherapy chamber, and an infrared sauna. Or, allow the massage therapists to work their magic on your tired limbs with CBD-infused oils and ointments. When you’re done, take a stroll through the Spa Garden Sanctuary to let it all soak in.

FINE DINING

Take your time at these restaurants, savoring the unique flavors put together by inspired chefs for an indulgent evening.

Aspen Grille

Aspen Grille serves upscale, local fare with a Southern flair. With Myrtle Beach right on the water, you’d be remiss to not order some of the fresh seafood. Go for a surf and turf experience with the Carolina shrimp cocktail to start and the USDA Prime filet mignon as your entree.

Sea Captain’s House

Set within a charming 1930s beach cottage, Sea Captain’s House lives up to its name by offering a mixture of fresh seafood and Southern favorites — all with an unparalleled oceanfront view. Unwind with a bourbon mule as you cut into pecan-encrusted snapper or sea scallops.

Heirloom Bistro

The Grand Strand’s Heirloom Bistro delights diners with a three-tiered prix fixe menu anchored by seasonal farm-to-table ingredients. Expect a variety of innovative small plates — like watermelon and prosciutto carpaccio — alongside seafood dishes, beef, and lamb. The only way you can go wrong? Not leaving room for the peanut butter crème brûlée.

ART & RETAIL THERAPY

Being on vacation is one of those few circumstances when it feels 100% acceptable to go the extra mile and treat yourself. To browse works of art, wine, decorative items, or other one-of-a-kind Myrtle Beach souvenirs, stop by any of the following locales.

Seacoast Artists Gallery

The exclusive Seacoast Artists Gallery features original works created by more than 70 local artists. Mediums on display include pottery, photography, fiber art, and painting.

Myrtle Beach’s art museum

Find some serious artistic inspiration at this destination for the fine arts. The Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum houses four distinct collections, including antique maps and historical prints, but also holds exhibits showcasing renowned artists. Admission is free so making a stop is a no-brainer.

Total Wine & More

If you’re ready to lift a glass to your Myrtle Beach vacation memories, make Total Wine & More your first stop. With a huge selection of wines from around the world, local beers, and top-notch spirits, you can find exactly what you need for your occasion.

Savannah Bee Company

For a unique Myrtle Beach gift, Savannah Bee Company sells all things made of honey. Take your pick from candles, mead, luxurious creams, and other sweet items derived from the magic of nature’s favorite pollinator.

EXTRA-MILE EXPERIENCES

Cruises, fire shows, and beautiful botanical gardens are all on offer to add an extra touch of something special to your Myrtle Beach vacation.

Dinner cruise

Nothing says “I’m living the life” quite like relaxing aboard an evening cruise with a candlelit dinner awaiting you. The Barefoot Queen dinner cruise takes passengers on a gorgeous sunset ride along the Intracoastal Waterway. Dinner is served while guests enjoy entertainment, narration, and, of course, beautiful views.

Golfing

Myrtle Beach famously hosts some of the nation’s finest golf courses — The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, for instance, often holds a spot on the list of top 100 golf courses in America. Stop by for 18 holes while enjoying oceanfront views, as well as access to a state-of-the-art tennis court, private pool, and upscale dining.

Polynesian Fire

If your vacation needs a spark of excitement, the Fire Luau Show at St. John’s Inn should do the trick. A family from the American Samoa island of Tutuila runs the show, aptly named Polynesian Fire. Against a Pacific island backdrop, dancers and other performers capture the audience’s attention all evening.

Waccamaw River Nature & Wildlife Tour

If you’re all beached out but still want to connect with nature, book a wildlife trip with Waccamaw River Tours. Let go of all your cares as you cruise down the cypress-lined river, keeping an eye out for a variety of birds as well as other local flora and fauna along the way.

Brookgreen Gardens

Located just south of Myrtle Beach, Brookgreen Gardens offers visitors a chance to get lost in both art and nature. The gardens encompass 9,127 acres, so you can spend hours exploring pathways lined with 250-year-old oak trees, butterfly gardens, and plenty of roses. While you’re here, be sure to check out the largest collection of American figurative sculptures in the nation, clocking in at 2,000 works.

While it’s tempting to spend your entire time in Myrtle Beach lying on the sand and frolicking in the water, those who wander into other interesting corners of the destination will be rewarded with culture, luxury, and beauty. Are you ready to explore?