Block off your calendar and dust off that suitcase. The family vacation is back, and your next one should be to Myrtle Beach. Besides the many opportunities to enjoy some of the East Coast’s best sand (which you should absolutely do), Myrtle Beach brims with energy and an exhaustive list of things to explore, making it the escape you and your family didn’t even know you needed.

From getting up close and personal with stunning aquatic wildlife to gliding across the water on a wakeboard, these are just some of the memories waiting to be made with your kids in Myrtle Beach.

TAKE IN THE SIGHTS

When vacationing, definitely set aside time to frolic on The Beach, but don’t forget about all the other attractions that make Myrtle Beach special. Pencil in these stops to avoid any potential FOMO.

1. The SkyWheel

For a sweeping view of the city, go for a ride on The SkyWheel. Rising to 187 feet, this giant Ferris wheel features 42 climate-controlled gondolas that can fit up to six people each.

During the day, climb aboard for some of the best views the city has to offer of both land and sea. After the sun sets, The SkyWheel lights up, offering a dazzling display for those taking a leisurely stroll along the boardwalk below.

2. Broadway at the Beach

A centerpiece destination in Myrtle Beach, Broadway at the Beach offers a winning combination of dining, entertainment, and shopping right on the water. Conveniently located in the heart of town, Broadway at the Beach is an easy stop for the entire family. Those in the shopping mood can pick from dozens of boutiques that offer souvenirs, jewelry, and much more.

Make sure to head over to The Hangout, where you and the fam can order eats like fresh seafood, burgers, and tacos while enjoying live music, courtyard games, and fire pits. End the evening on a literal bright note with some fireworks — every Tuesday and Friday night, catch the spectacular display over Broadway Lake.

GET ON (AND UNDER) THE SEA

It stands to reason you’re probably vacationing in Myrtle Beach because you enjoy the ocean. Aside from taking a dip and basking in the sunshine, there are other ways to enjoy the water that are exciting, and, well, a bit more up close and personal — and ones the kids are sure to love.

3. Ripley’s Aquarium

If you thought Ripley’s was all wax figures and oddities, think again. At Ripley’s Aquarium, guests can interact with penguins, be immersed in a tropical rainforest, and explore coral reefs. The aquarium also runs unique kids-only sleepover experiences that include scavenger hunts, snacks, and a light breakfast.

4. Dolphin Watch Cruise

Spot everyone’s favorite marine mammals in their natural habitat with a trip on the Blue Wave Adventures Dolphin Watch Cruise. During the summer, this tour runs six times a day, every day, so there are plenty of opportunities to climb aboard. In addition to dolphins, you can expect to see turtles, jellyfish, stingrays, and even sharks. Be sure to keep your camera out and at the ready.

FUN IN THE SUN

Once you’ve had your fill of the ocean and are ready to come ashore, it’s time to partake in some land-based fun. You’ll still need your swimsuits for some of these, though!

5. Mini Golf

Mini golf is an undisputed staple in Myrtle Beach (and an undisputed favorite among the little ones), with more than 30 mini golf courses to choose from. Visit Myrtle Beach Family Golf for themed experiences like Jurassic Golf, Captain Hook, and a Jungle Safari course to keep things interesting.

6. Shark Wake Park

Don’t fret, there are no sharks at Shark Wake Park, just a ton of wakeboarding fun. People of all ages and experience levels can feel the sensation of flying on water — cables provide an assist to new learners while still giving more seasoned wakeboarders a chance to really zoom. Afterwards, check out the giant water playground called “Obstacle Island,” complete with monkey bars and slides.

7. Funplex Myrtle Beach

As promised in the name, this amusement park provides a range of entertaining activities for families, including sky-high rides that will get your adrenaline pumping, along with feet-on-the-ground games for all ages. Check out rides like the “Up and Overboard,” which sends riders flying through the air and swinging back and forth. When you’re ready for a break, hit up the onsite restaurant to grab a bite and catch your breath.

8. Myrtle Waves Water Park

While we love a good beach moment, there are some things the ocean just doesn’t have…like tube slides and a wave generator called the FlowRider that allows you to surf on demand. Myrtle Waves Water Park holds all this and more, including a wave pool, lazy river, and an entire area dedicated to kids. Be sure to stop by The Island Cafe for a snack after you’ve burned off all those calories on the FlowRider.

Just be warned: As with all of the attractions on this list, it might be tough to get your kids to leave!